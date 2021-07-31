Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 216.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.03. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.