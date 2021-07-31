HRT Financial LP Trims Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

