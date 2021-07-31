Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $1,590,000.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

