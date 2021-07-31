DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Lp 22Nw Acquires 236,504 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 236,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $981,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw bought 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw bought 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836,042.66.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw bought 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lp 22Nw bought 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.71.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 336,600 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 257,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

DRTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.