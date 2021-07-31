Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $6.29 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 49.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

