Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Gil C. Tily Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

