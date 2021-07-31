Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

