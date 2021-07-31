Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SEI Investments by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 358,950 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC opened at $60.80 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

