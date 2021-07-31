Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.22% of HNI worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNI opened at $37.30 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

