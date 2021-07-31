Piper Sandler Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $82.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Baxter International stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

