Piper Sandler Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $82.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.
Baxter International stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $88.32.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.