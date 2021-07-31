Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

