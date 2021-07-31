Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.598 per share. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

