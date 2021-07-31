Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 57.7% in July

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.43.
About Treasury Wine Estates
