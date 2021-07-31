Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 57.7% in July

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

