FY2022 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.17 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

