Desjardins Boosts Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$85.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LBLCF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$63.74 price objective (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.96.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $67.62.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.