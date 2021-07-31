Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.4463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

