Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $136.10 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.46.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

