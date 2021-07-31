Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 307,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,876,827 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

