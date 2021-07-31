F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 300 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $206.51 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.88.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

