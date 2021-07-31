Morgan Stanley Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $71.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

ALLY opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

