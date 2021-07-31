Morgan Stanley Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $71.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.
ALLY opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.
In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
