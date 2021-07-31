Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $942.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $907.00 to $942.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

Shares of EQIX opened at $820.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $802.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

