Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDN. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of IDN opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

