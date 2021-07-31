MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

