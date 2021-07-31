Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

NYSE:R opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ryder System by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

