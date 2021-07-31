Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.84 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $106.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.