Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) EVP Sells 118,608 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $60.81 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

