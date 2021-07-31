Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 332,900 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,351,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

