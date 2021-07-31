Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $121.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

