Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masimo in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.88 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

MASI opened at $272.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.94. Masimo has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.