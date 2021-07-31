Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,861 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ingredion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.70. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

