Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.46% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of UHT stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.88 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.