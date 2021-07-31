Morgan Stanley Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $168.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.06.

AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 239,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 585,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

