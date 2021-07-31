Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Position Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,137,654 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. S&T Bank increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 233,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

NYSE:AJRD opened at $47.18 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.