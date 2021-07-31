Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Down 3.1%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

