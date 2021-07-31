Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

