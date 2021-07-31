ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 5.2%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price were up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 4,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,158,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $3,376,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $901,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $41,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

