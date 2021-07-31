LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.54. 14,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,222,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

