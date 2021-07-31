Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,601 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 603.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tivity Health were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of TVTY opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -179.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.