Captrust Financial Advisors Has $125,000 Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1,116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CIT Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

