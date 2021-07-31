Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 12.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Avangrid by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

