Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,271 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 941.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crane were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,893,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of CR stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

