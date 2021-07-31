Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 112,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,659 shares of company stock worth $5,306,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.