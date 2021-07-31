Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of NanoString Technologies worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.