Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.