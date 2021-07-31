SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Insmed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.63). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

INSM stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insmed has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,241 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after acquiring an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 849,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $27,515,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

