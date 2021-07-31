FY2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Cut by Analyst

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

