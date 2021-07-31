Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Increases By 81.0%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,308,300 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 723,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,083.0 days.

TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

