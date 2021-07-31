Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.41.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

AWI opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

