Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Teijin stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47. Teijin has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Teijin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.