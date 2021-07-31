HRT Financial LP Makes New $207,000 Investment in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,429 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

